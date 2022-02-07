KP Govt Adds More Private Hospitals to Sehat Card Plus Program

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has impaneled 28 more hospitals for free treatment on the Sehat Card Plus program.

The approval in this regard was granted in a meeting of Sehat Card Steering Committee chaired by provincial Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra, on Sunday, said a press release.

Speaking at the occasion, the health minister said that more public and private hospitals were added to the panel of the Sehat Card Plus program to cater to the increasing number of patients after the extension of the scheme to the entire population of the province last year.

He said that as many as 271 hospitals applied for inclusion in the ‘Sehat Card Plus Program’ panel of the province. The facilities of the hospitals recommended by the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) were reviewed by the committee headed by the Director Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) which was followed by their presentation in the steering committee for formal approval.

The committee also reviewed the appeals of the rejected hospitals, and the process was taken forward after re-verification.

Jhagra appreciated the efforts of the concerned departments and stressed for inclusion of more hospitals in the panel of the program. He also issued directives for bringing more transparency to the program.

The minister also congratulated the staff of the Social Health Protection Initiative and SLIC on the first-ever successful liver transplant on Sehat Card Plus. He appreciated the efforts of the relevant offices and instructed them to keep the entire process transparent.