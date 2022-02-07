Alibaba.com Commits to Investing More In Pakistan to Help Boost National Export

To honor the abundance of celebrations of the Year of Tiger, Alibaba.com, the international wholesale marketplace under Alibaba Group, strives for big changes in the coming year by injecting new dynamism into Pakistan’s digital economy.

“Pakistan’s IT industry has massive growth potential and even greater investment prospects,” explained Mr. Song, the country manager of Alibaba.com Pakistan. Alibaba.com first entered the Pakistani market back in 2014, and since then the group has successfully enabled thousands of local brands and small businesses to serve millions of customers across the nation.

Pakistan is expected to witness an annual growth of 28% in e-commerce in the next 3 years and without a doubt, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the engine that keeps Pakistan’s e-commerce landscape running.

This rapidly developing and evolving e-commerce market underlines impressive growth at the astonishing rate of $54 bn per year. With this in mind, Alibaba.com plans on introducing new initiatives to uplift small businesses that yield robust growth by creating new jobs opportunities and by boosting growth in e-commerce spending.

Pakistan is one of the largest e-commerce markets in South Asia. Crowned as the biggest exporter of online goods with approximately 45 million internet users, the country has an ideal growth environment for the Chinese e-commerce giant to excel.

For several years, Alibaba.com has not only been encouraging SME growth which has led to millions in investments in the e-commerce industry but the group has managed to train thousands of small business owners across the nation as well.

In the face of many uncertainties caused by the pandemic’s impact, Alibaba.com, one of the largest business-to-business marketplaces, has adapted to the latest requirements as it spearheads into the Year of Tiger.

To ensure the sustainability and the growth of small businesses, Alibaba.com will invest more in Pakistan, one of the biggest seller markets among Alibaba.com global businesses.

To empower more Pakistani SMBs to export, Alibaba exerts these “Four E” strategies: Extending local support, Expanding into new cities, Enlarging ‘Country Pavilion’, and Enhancing e-commerce infrastructure.

With the economy and export of Pakistan booming, the national export, the trading amount is now reaching the peak value in the past 10 years. Alibaba.com strives to optimize the existing e-commerce infrastructure in Pakistan as it commits itself to making it easier to do business anywhere.