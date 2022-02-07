Redmi K50/Poco F4 Will Cost Only $315: Leak

The Redmi K50 will be the next value champion from Xiaomi, which is expected to be called the Poco F4 in Pakistan. These phones max out hardware performance for cheap, but lack in some other aspects such as camera quality.

Ahead of the release, a Twitter tipster known as ShadowLeak has shared pricing details and some specifications for the entire Redmi K50 lineup. This includes the vanilla Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+, and the K50 Gaming Edition.

• Redmi K50: Snapdragon 870, 67W Fast Charging

Price- ¥1999 • Redmi K50 Pro: Dimensity 8000, 66W Fast Charging

Price- ¥2699 • Redmi K50 Pro+ : Dimensity 9000, 120W Fast Charging

Price- ¥3299 • Redmi K50 Gaming Edition: Snapdragon 8 Gen1, 120W Fast Charging

Price- ¥3499 — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) February 4, 2022

According to the leak, the Redmi K50 will have a starting price of 1,999 yuan ($315) with a Snapdragon 870 chip and 67W fast charging. The K50 Pro will boast the Dimensity 8000 SoC with 66W fast charging and a $426 price tag. The Pro+ model will start at $521 with a Dimensity 9000 chip and 120W fast charging.

Lastly, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will cost $553 in China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 120W fast charging.

The Redmi K50 lineup is expected to break cover in China soon as it has already passed through the TENAA certification platform and has also appeared in the BIS database. This means that a China launch is coming soon, but the Indian release date is not far either. Older reports have claimed a late February launch for China.

However, there is no official confirmation on these launch dates yet, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.