40 Madrassah Students Faint After Consuming Toxic Food

As many as 40 students of a seminary (madrassah) at Talwandi Bhindran, a town near Narowal, passed out after consuming toxic food.

The incident occurred on Monday morning when more than 130 students living in Madina Madrassah took breakfast, and 40 of them passed out after some time.

The management quickly called the Rescue 1122 service, and the students were taken to Narowal DHQ Hospital, where they are receiving medical aid.

Health Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Khalid Javed declared a state of emergency and called extra doctors to the emergency ward.

Speaking with Dawn, Qari Muhammad Saleem, the head of the seminary, said the students had eaten chickpeas and flatbread in the morning.

“It’s strange why the condition of the students suddenly deteriorated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ghulam Mustafa of the DHQ Hospital said that doctors and paramedical staff washed the students’ stomachs.

Dr. Khalid Javed said that 12 out of the 40 students have been discharged from the hospital after first aid, while 28 are still under treatment.

The condition of five students is critical,” he added.

Note: Featured image is only for illustration purposes.