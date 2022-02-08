Islamabad Traffic Police Fined 10,000+ Motorists in January

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 10,693 fine tickets in January for serious violations such as failing to complete routes, misbehaving with passengers, overloading, and riding motorcycles without indicators or mirrors.

On Monday, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal reviewed an exclusive report by special teams tasked with enforcing traffic rules, and declared that “Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen”.

ITP reinforced its crackdown on lane discipline violation by heavy transport vehicles (HTV) and motorcycles on major roads last week to maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the federal capital.

Furthermore, SSP Traffic had directed all the zonal DSPs and beat inspectors to deal stringently with motorists and motorcyclists who violate traffic rules for seat belts, helmets, lane, and route usage.