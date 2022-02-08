Commerce Ministry Allows Export of 14 Items to Afghanistan in PKR

The Ministry of Commerce has amended the Export Policy Order 2020 to allow the export of 14 other items to Afghanistan in Pakistani Rupees (PKR) through the land route.

The Ministry of Commerce has issued a notification to implement the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet which was taken last month. The decision was taken on humanitarian grounds to extend support to the Afghan government that has been facing a severe shortage of foreign reserves.

According to the latest notification, the items allowed for exports in local currency to Afghanistan are rice, fish and fish products, poultry, meat and products, sugar confectionery and bakery products, fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, oil cake and other solid residues, vegetable materials and vegetable waste, salt, cement, pharmaceuticals, matches, textile and textile articles, building stone and surgical instruments.

Currently, Pakistani exporters are allowed to export only four items that include fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meat to Afghanistan in PKR.

After the decision, Pakistani exporters can export 18 items to Afghanistan in Pak Rupees.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan are in declining mode as they fell to $328 million during the first half of the current fiscal year from $517 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.