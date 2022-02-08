FBR Summons Hareem Shah to Investigate Her Tax Matters

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has summoned TikToker, Hareem Shah, to investigate her tax affairs.

Advertisement

According to an FBR notification, available with ProPakistani, Hareem has been asked to report to Islamabad’s Inland Revenue Office on 17 February.

“On the basis of credible information, this office has initiated an inquiry into your tax affairs […] To examine you on oath and to record your statement based on facts narrated above, you, Ms. Fizza Hussain alias Hareem Shah, having CNIC number 14504-6280033-6, are required under clause (b) of sub-section (1) of Section 176 Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, to appear in Floor Immigration Tower, MAUVE Area, G/8-1, Islamabad on 17 February,” the notification read.

ALSO READ LPG Air Mix Plant in Gilgit to Start Operating Within 6 Months

It warned the TikToker to ensure compliance with the orders, or strict action would be taken against her.

“In case of failure to comply with this notice, this office will be constrained to enforce your attendance,” the notification said.

ALSO READ Oil Companies in Balochistan Found Using Stolen Vehicles

The non-compliance may also lead to her prosecution under Section 191, read with Section 199 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, it noted.

Advertisement

“Further proceedings may be initiated under Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 on apparent predicate offense (s) committed by you,” the notice concluded.