LPG Air Mix Plant in Gilgit to Start Operating Within 6 Months

Minister for Energy has set the deadline for operationalization of the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Air Mix Plant in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) within six months during a meeting with the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed.

After the grant of extension in construction license by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is expected to start the gas supplies from the plant within six months.

The minister also agreed to increase the LPG supply for Gilgit-Baltistan at the request of Chief Minister GB. It will help reduce the LPG cylinder price in GB and will be a great relief for the people.

Hammad Azhar expressed his resolve to invest in power sector infrastructure in GB to ensure connectivity of the region with the national grid. This will revolutionize the power supply and boost the tourism sector of GB in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Further, the minister recommended for Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) to undertake the solarization of impoverished households in GB under their Community Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

Khalid Khursheed appreciated the energy sector reforms undertaken by the government and thanked the minister for his positive response to his requests. He lauded the keen interest shown by the minister for the development of the region and the people of GB.

The minister expressed his regard for the people of GB and reiterated his resolve to facilitate the region. He stressed that GB is an integral part of Pakistan and his ministry is committed to ensuring energy supply to the region.

He hoped that continuous engagement with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan will bring about positive change in the energy sector of the region with its effects trickling down to the tourism sector.