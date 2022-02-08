Punjab Safe Cities Authorities to Use 300 Bus Route Cameras for Public Safety

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has linked 300 of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority’s (PMTA) feeder bus route cameras to its monitoring facility to ensure the safety of its users.

This is the first phase of a massive monitoring infrastructure integration endeavor by PMTA and PSCA to improve security in the city.

PSCA’s Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan and PMTA’s General Manager of Operations Uzair Shah attended the inauguration ceremony of the new system at the PSCA headquarters. Reportedly, the second phase will include the installation of over 300 Metro Bus Service cameras and more than 1000 Orange Line Metro Train cameras in PSCA’s monitoring facility.

“The integration of cameras will help the law enforcement agencies during their investigations,” Khan said and added that the facility will help the concerned departments react quickly to distressing situations.

He highlighted that the integration of private surveillance equipment with the government’s database is an internationally tried and tested method of ensuring safety.

Shah concurred and acknowledged that it is a highly effective effort that will ensure security and convenience for the public. He also remarked that this is an exemplary step that will soon be adopted on a national scale.