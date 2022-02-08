Changan Begins Local Assembly of Oshan X7 SUV [Video]

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has started locally assembling the Oshan X7 SUV and intends to ensure its availability before starting bookings.

The futuristic SUV has been the center of attention since early 2021 when it was spotted on local roads. The company began testing it in Pakistan in early 2021 with other vehicles such as Changan Uni T and the F70 pickup truck. It has been testing self-driving tech of these vehicles to determine its possible use here.

The Oshan X7 will reportedly have autonomous driving as well.

Features and Specifications

Oshan X7 is a midsize crossover SUV that competes with Kia Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Haval H6. It will be available in Pakistan with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 178 horsepower (hp), 300 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, and is mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Oshan X7 has been termed as a ‘disruption in Pakistan’s SUV segment’ due to its cutting-edge design and technology. The company claims that with its blend of practicality and sharpness, the Oshan X7 will offer the best value in the market.

Pakistan will get it in five-seater and seven-seater variants, priced between Rs. 6.5 million and Rs. 7.3 million to compete with both the compact and midsize SUVs in Pakistan.