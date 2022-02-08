Redmi 10 2022 is Coming to Pakistan Soon

The Redmi 10 is one of the few phones that is assembled in Pakistan. This is why it is able to dodge surging import taxes and maintain an affordable price in the local market. It is currently priced at Rs. 32,000 (4GB/128GB).

Redmi is now planning to re-release the phone with minor updates. It is expected to be called the Redmi 10 2022 and some of its specifications have already been leaked through its Geekbench listing.

Sadly, it appears that the 2022 model will not be very different from its 2021 variant. The Geekbench listing shows the same chipset as before, the Helio G88. Even the base RAM is the same at 4GB, but perhaps we will get to see higher-end options with the new model.

An older leak from a few months ago suggested that the Redmi 10 2022 will even have the same camera setup. This includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide unit, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth helper.

The phone’s EU certifications from a few months ago showed that the Redmi 10 2022 will have a 4,900 mAh battery, a tiny downgrade from the 5,000 mAh on the 2021 model. The handset will ship with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. The current Redmi 10 charges at 18W and it is highly likely that its fast charging support will remain unchanged.

We will need a more detailed leak to talk about comprehensive specifications, but it is already clear that the Redmi 10 2022 will be an identical twin to the 2021 version. We may get to see new color options and more RAM, but that is only our speculation for now.