Rockstar Confirms GTA 6 is Coming Soon

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) continues to be one of the most anticipated video games of the industry. It has been almost 9 years since GTA V came out, and there have only been leaks and rumors about GTA VI since then.

But now, we finally have confirmation from Rockstar itself that GTA VI’s development is “well underway”. This clearly means that Rockstar has been working on the game for years already and the recent leaks were all correct.

In case you missed it: Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 development is "well underway." pic.twitter.com/dQVnavK16r — GTA 6 News (@GTA6Intel) February 6, 2022

Following Rockstar’s announcement, Take-Two Interactive’s shares went up by 5%. Take-Two is the parent company behind Rockstar and it recently acquired video game developer Zynga amid growing competition in the video game industry. Microsoft and Sony have recently bought in major video game studios as well.

As for GTA 6, there is currently no information on what the game will be like. But as with every new generation of GTA games, we can expect to see much better graphics than before, especially since it has almost been 9 years since the last one. Ray tracing is all the rage in modern video games and we expect to see breathtaking visuals from GTA 6 given how big of a company Rockstar is.

GTA games have never had a female protagonist, so the new entry may surprise us all with an unexpected twist, but this is only speculation for now.

Since the company has already confirmed GTA 6’s development, we may get to hear more official news later this year. Stay tuned for updates