Sindh’s Public Universities to Shut Down From Thursday as Protest

The public sector universities of Sindh have announced a boycott of classes from Thursday to protest the undue interference of the Sindh Universities and Boards Department’s (SUBD) in their affairs.

Advertisement

According to details, the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) resorted to protest the postponement of the selection board meeting at the University of Karachi by Secretary SUBD, Mureed Rahimo.

“If the demands are not accepted immediately, a Black Day will be observed in all the universities of Sindh on Wednesday, while a complete boycott of academic activities will be held on Thursday and the next plan of action will be issued thereafter,” announced Dr. Naik Mohammad, the president of FAPUASA’s Sindh chapter while addressing a press conference at the University of Karachi.

ALSO READ 40 Madrassah Students Faint After Consuming Toxic Food

He reiterated that no university would seek permission from the secretary or the selection board of the Sindh government.

Shah Al-Qadir, another representative of the teachers’ organization, said that public universities across the province were regulated under the University Act. He said that the Secretary had insulted the Sindh Assembly and its representatives by violating the Act.

ALSO READ Govt Looking for Innovative Ways to Reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

On 3 February, the Karachi University Teachers’ Association had announced an indefinite boycott of classes after the selection board meeting was postponed without prior permission.

Advertisement

The association also demanded the Sindh Governor and the federal government to intervene as the Sindh government had failed to take action against the Secretary SUBD.