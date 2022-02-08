This is What the Poco F4 will Look Like [Images]

Redmi K50/Poco F4 series is expected to break cover in China this month. We have heard about its specifications time and time again, but this is the first time we are seeing the phone’s design.

This leak comes from Chinese retailers that have already revealed protective cases for the Redmi K50. We have seen case leaks in the past, but this one gives a better look at the possible design. Notice the choice of the word “possible”, since it is only a leak and nothing official.

These phone cases show a triangular main camera layout sitting in a large camera island with a glossy metallic finish at the top. This is similar to what the previous case leak showed, but with less detail. The main camera is labeled with “108MP” and the fingerprint sensor is on the side.

Since the Redmi K series comes with the same design for all phones in a lineup, we expect that the Redmi K50 Pro and other variants will look the same.

It is worth mentioning that the handset will only be called the “Redmi K50” in China. It is expected to be called the Poco F4 in Pakistan as well as other markets.

Since the Redmi K50 is expected to debut in China this month, we suspect that the Poco F4 will not come to Pakistan until at least Q2, 2022.