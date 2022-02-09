ECC ‘Re-Approves’ Rs. 1 Billion COVID Relief For Armed Forces

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has reportedly granted approval for the already issued supplementary grant of Rs. 1 billion for the Pakistan Army to meet COVID-19 related requirements during the fiscal year 2021-22.

The ECC met with the Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, in the chair where a summary of the Defence Ministry seeking approval for the already issued supplementary grant was deliberated upon.

The summary noted that with a record surge in the number of COVID positive cases during the 4th wave of COVID-19, the Pakistan Army required extra precautionary measures and optimum utilization of medical facilities for better management of the contagious disease.

Pakistan Army has asked for additional funds amounting to Rs. 2 billion to combat the pandemic during the current fiscal year 2021-22.

Finance Division was approached for mandatory consultation in the matter prior to seeking approval of the ECC of the Cabinet for supplementary grants amounting to Rs. 2 billion to Pak Army for COVID-19 related requirements during the current fiscal year 2021-22.

Cognizant of the urgent nature of funds required to counter the prevalent 4th wave of COVID-19, Finance Division released funds amounting to Rs. 1 billion to Pak Army as supplementary grant during the current fiscal year 2021-22.

In accordance with the decision of the Federal Cabinet, matters related to sanctioning of supplementary grants shall be cleared on the recommendation of the ECC. The Finance Division has also apprised that the summary to this effect is processed for the ECC and its ratification by the Federal Cabinet.

Accordingly, formal approval of the ECC of the Cabinet is solicited for an already issued supplementary grant worth Rs. 1 to Pak Army for COVID-19 related requirements during the current year 2021-2022.