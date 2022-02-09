HBL PSL 7 To Make Waves in Lahore Following the Spike in Karachi

Fans are extremely thrilled as Lahore is going to host the second leg of HBL PSL 7 from Thursday, 10th February 2022. The preparations to welcome the league in Lahore have already begun where the remaining matches, playoffs, and the final on February 27th will be played.

To double the excitement, Bookme is offering discounts for all cricket lovers by offering 1 free ticket on the purchase of 4. All you have to do is book 5 tickets from the Bookme website or mobile application and you will only be charged for 4 tickets.

Amazing, isn’t it?

The terms and conditions for the offer are as stated below:

This offer is valid only for the matches scheduled from 16 to 27 February 2022.

12 years of age and above (fully vaccinated) are allowed to enter the stadium.

Children below 12 years of age are also allowed upon presenting their Form-B.

CEO of Bookme, Faizan Aslam, conveyed his thoughts for HBL PSL 7, as he said, “Bookme team is making relentless efforts for this project. I appreciate the hard work they’re putting in and their continuous support to make it happen! We’re thrilled to have cricket back at home.”

Bookme is making waves as a startup in the e-commerce market and tech sector of Pakistan with top-notch services, offering discounts and deals.

Recently, their new offers on International Flight tickets and Bus tickets went live where customers can avail a flat 10% discount on booking international airlines such as FlyDubai Online Booking and a lot of others.

They’re also offering up to 50% discount on all bus tickets such as RoadMaster Online Booking. So, if you’re planning to head to Lahore to witness the second leg of this tournament, Bookme has got you covered for all your necessities! Whether it’s your ticket to cricket or your next adventure, get all your bookings made easy with Bookme.