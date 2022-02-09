Redmi K50 is Launching on February 16

The Redmi K50’s launch date is not a rumor anymore. The company’s official Weibo account has just confirmed that the Redmi K50/Poco F4 is launching in China on February 16.

The Weibo post includes a teaser poster that confirms the launch date and shows the back of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. It looks a lot like the K40 Gaming Edition, except its main camera is not rounded at the edges. It’s flaunting an all-new blue color option and there are also rubberized grips on either side.

There appears to be a profile switcher below the volume rocker, but not the one from OnePlus phones. We expect it to be more gaming-oriented, as in, it will likely turn on a “gaming mode” which could overclock the phone’s hardware or turn off notifications/alerts, etc.

It is worth mentioning that Redmi has only been teasing the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition in the past few hours and there is no mention of other phones in the lineup. The teaser poster also says “K50 Gaming Edition” instead of “K50 series”.

It is quite possible that the Chinese brand only plans to launch the gamer phone on February 16 and the rest of the phones are coming later. But since this is only speculation, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.