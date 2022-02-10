Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Fully Revealed before Launch [Images]

Redmi is launching a gaming phone soon as part of the K50 lineup. The entire world was expecting to see the base Redmi K50/K50 Pro models first, but it appears that we are getting the Gaming Edition before anything else.

We have already seen the phone from a few angles before, but now the Chinese company has released renders that show off the entire design. The camera module has not changed much, but the rear panel design has been updated along with a new blue color variant.

Since it is a gaming phone, there will also be mechanical shoulder buttons on the corners, similar to the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The stereo speaker setup will be tuned by JBL and the fingerprint sensor will be mounted on the side.

As for specifications, there is barely any official information yet, but several popular tipsters have leaked the spec sheet. The phone is launching next week, and leaks appearing this close to the official launch are mostly very accurate.

According to a Chinese tipster on Weibo, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, as expected, is going to boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This has already been confirmed by Xiaomi. The display panel will be provided by TCL and it will be a 6.67-inch OLED with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The triple camera setup on the back will be equipped with a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. The punch-hole front camera will be a 16MP snapper.

The handset will come with the world’s current fastest charging tech at 120W. This will be paired with a 4,700 mAh cell.

There is no word on pricing yet, but we expect to hear more information over the upcoming days.