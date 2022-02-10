Samsung Promises 4 Years of OS Updates and 5 Years of Security Patches

Samsung is leading the charge for OS updates when it comes to Android phones. Last year, the Korean company promised three years of OS updates for its phones and 4 years of security patches, while most other companies were offering 2 years of updates at most.

But this year, Samsung is stepping up its game yet again and has promised that its flagship phones will get OS updates for 4 years and will stay secure for 5 years. This commitment not only covers smartphones but will reach flagship tablets as well, like the recently released Galaxy Tab S8.

In short, the Galaxy S22 series and Tab S8 will reach up to Android 16 with OS updates.

However, the software support upgrade is limited to flagship phones only. This means that only the Galaxy S and the foldable Z series will get extended support, while the lower-end lineups, like the Galaxy A and M phones, will stick to 3 years of updates.

But even among flagship phones, the extended support will only go back until the S21 series. The S20 and other older flagships will sadly be left out of the new commitment.

Here are all the phones that will get extended software support from Samsung:

