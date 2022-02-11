Chairman HEC Levels Serious Allegations Against Govt

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Tariq Javed Banuri has alleged that the previous heads of the HEC misused their powers, and “efforts were made to weaken the department and universities.”

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Dr. Banuri claimed that the Vice-Chancellors of public sector universities were appointed under pressure and HEC was forced into paying certain persons their preferred salaries.

“Some people even allocate more funds for favored universities, thus encroaching on the rights of those who deserve appropriate funds,” he said.

The HEC chief alleged that corruption cases were started against him as he had ordered the audit of research centers, whereafter, a center started resisting.

“While 29 research centers in the country were ready for the audit, one was resisting. Later, HEC was stopped from the audit of that particular research center,” he said.

Dr. Banuri revealed that Husein Ebrahim Jamal Research Institute of Chemistry received Rs. 1 billion grant from HEC, but the research center resisted the HEC’s attempt for an audit.

“Later, the Ministry of Education restrained HEC, asking it not to tamper with the institution,” he alleged and said no investigation agency was yet contacted over the alleged corruption.

Similarly, he said HEC had prepared a PC1 of Rs. 700 million for the Prime Minister House University. Contrarily, another PC1 had surfaced wherein Rs. 25 billion were earmarked for the said project. In fact, a university, he claimed, can be established in Rs. 3 billion to Rs. 5 billion.

He expressed his regret that the government was spending funds on establishing new universities while the old ones were on the verge of closure due to the non-availability of funds.

Dr. Banuri said he had no quarrel with anybody, yet he wanted an end to the interference in HEC’s affairs.