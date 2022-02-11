CDA to Spend Millions on Repairing Islamabad’s Street Lights and Traffic Signals

The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Street Light Department has begun installing new street lights and repairing faulty street lights and transformers on various major highways, intersections, link roads, markets, and streets of Islamabad.

It has set aside Rs. 4 million in its budget for the fixing of nonfunctional street lights and transformers, and the installation of spare parts on main highways, access roads, and markets in G-8, G-9, G-10, and G-11, on Kashmir Highway from TF Complex to Sector G-12.

Likewise, a budget of Rs. 3 million has been set for the maintenance of malfunctioning street lights and transformers in sectors I-8, I-9, I-10, I-11, H-8, H-9, H-10, and H-11.

A budget of around Rs. 4 million has also been set for the deployment of other essential spare parts, along with maintenance and repair of defective street light transformers in Sectors F-8, F-9, F-10, F-11, and D-12 to maintain proper lighting.

Similarly, a budget of Rs. 1.5 million has been set aside by the CDA for more up-gradation and retrofitting of the traffic signals in G-9 Markaz.

The CDA has also decided to install street lights in Sector I-10/3 with an allocated budget of Rs 1.7 million.