Samsung Galaxy S22’s Exynos 2200 Processor Turns Out to be a Shameful Disappointment

Samsung has been hyping its new smartphone chip for a while now. The Korean company had ambitious plans for smartphone gaming and collaborated with AMD to introduce a powerful RDNA 2 based GPU that was expected to bring groundbreaking performance.

Advertisement

Known as the Xclipse 920, the GPU was expected to enable hardware-level ray tracing similar to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nvidia’s latest generation of GPUs.

But all that marketing glitter is not gold. The new GPU is only marginally better than the last generation, as shown by leaked benchmarking results. The report comes from the Twitter tipster @TechAltar and it shows that the Xclipse GPU is only 17% faster than the last generation, the Exynos 2100.

An improvement this small is only incremental and is seen with almost any generational leap between SoCs. God knows where that additional juice from AMD went. As the tipster says: “No wonder they tried to cancel the dedicated Exynos launch event”.

He also pointed out how Samsung tried to keep performance metrics in the dark, which is usually not the case when a new and powerful chipset comes out like the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 for instance.

The Exynos 2200 numbers we got yesterday (vs. 2100) :

🔼 5% for CPU

🔼 17% for GPU

🔼 115% for NPU No wonder they tried to cancel the dedicated Exynos launch event — TechAltar (@TechAltar) February 9, 2022

The CPU is even more of a disappointment. The tipster reveals that the CPU is only 5% faster than before, which is even worse than usual incremental upgrades.

Advertisement

But at least the NPU for AI tasks is impressive. A 115% performance upgrade means that the Exynos 2200 will be much faster with AI tasks such as image processing.

However, real-life performance still remains to be seen until we see gaming performance on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Maybe Samsung will be able to save some face when we see the real-life performance, but expectations are now quite low.