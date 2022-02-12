All You Need to Know About Pfizer Booster Side Effects

The United Kingdom (UK) government has released a list of most commonly reported and less commonly reported side-effects of Pfizer’s booster dose.

While the booster shots do improve the body’s protection against the emerging variants of Coronavirus, there are persisting concerns about the side effects of the existing vaccines being used as booster doses.

Pfizer’s vaccine proved to be one of the most effective vaccines against the original strain of Coronavirus and it is being used as a booster vaccine globally as well. However, recipients of its booster are reporting a wide range of side effects.

Pfizer’s booster shot is given in the same quantity as the initial two doses, but, fortunately, it doesn’t trigger any severe side effects. In fact, the side effects after booster are milder in comparison to the initial two-dose vaccination.

Let’s have a look at the side effects of the Pfizer’s booster shot.

Most commonly reported side effects

Injection site pain, swelling

Tiredness

Headache

Muscle pain

Chills

Joint pain

Diarrhea

Fever

Less commonly reported side effects

Enlarged lymph nodes

Feeling unwell

Arm pain

Insomnia

Injection site itching

Allergic reactions such as rash or itching

Feeling weak or lack of energy/sleepy

Decreased appetite

Excessive sweating

Night sweats

Note here that in December last year, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had launched the COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign after the Omicron variant emerged in November.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Sinopharm, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer as boosters.