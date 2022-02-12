Tesla in Trouble Due to Alleged Discrimination Against Black Workers

A California state agency sued Tesla Inc. for ignoring racial harassment against black workers at one of its assembly plants. The legal statement claims that Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California, is allowing blatant discrimination against black employees.

It added that the workers suffer from derogatory comments and professional injustice. The Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) highlighted that the agency has received hundreds of similar complaints from Tesla employees. The automaker is yet to comment on this development.

Tesla’s popularity has brought it under the public eye, resulting in several high-profile controversies. Owen Diaz — an employee at Tesla’s Fremont plant — claimed that the managers are deliberately ignoring his complaints.

The authorities and activists have taken Tesla to task on several accounts including racial discrimination and gender harassment. Reportedly, the automaker is already facing at least four harassment lawsuits and has warranted a $137 million jury award for the victim of harassment.

In response to the previous allegations, the company stated that:

Tesla strongly opposes all forms of discrimination and harassment and has a dedicated Employee Relations team that responds to and investigates all complaints.

As the complaints continue to pile up, the automaker is facing intense backlash from social activists, investors, and customers.