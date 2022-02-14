Energy Minister Encourages Germany to Undertake Renewable Energy Projects in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Monday encouraged German development agency GIZ to undertake pilot projects based on biofuels and renewable energy sources in Pakistan.

A high-level delegation of Germany led by State Secretary Jochen Falsbarth held an extensive meeting with the Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar.

Both sides discussed various aspects of renewable energy resources and clean energy technologies in Pakistan and German cooperation in this sector. The German side thanked the Pakistani government for assisting the evacuation of German nationals from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover back in August.

Hammad Azhar lauded the German support in establishing the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), and motivated GIZ to expand it to other parts of Pakistan as well. He reiterated the government’s vision to reach 60 percent energy supply from local and sustainable resources by 2030 and implement Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy and promotion of Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative.

The government is planning to launch a policy framework to invite foreign and local investors for concessional agreements to set up renewable power projects with their transmission networks to cover the unserved areas. These microgrids are potential projects where German companies can mutually benefit, the minister said.

He hoped that continuous engagement with the German government will bring about positive change in the renewable energy sector and result in increased cooperation through Pakistan-German Renewable Energy Forum (PGREF).

The German delegation included German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck, Board manager GIZ Thorsten Schafer and Head of Division Afghanistan and Pakistan Helmut Fischer.

The Pakistani side comprised of Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Secretary Power Syed Asif Haider Shah and CEO Alternate Energy Development Board.