Huawei’s Upcoming 3D Camera Could Replace Skin Doctors 

According to a newly uncovered Huawei patent, the Chinese company is working on a 3D camera that can analyze your facial and skin structure.

Advertisement

This patent was originally filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on July 27, 2021. It is 43-page documentation that was released on January 27, 2022, via LetsGoDigital. The tech publication has also shared 3D CAD renders for the technology to show us what it could look like.

The renders are based on a smartphone, but since it is a utility patent, Huawei may implement the technology in a different way. But as far as the renders go, there is a large display in the center of a circular camera setup. This display shows the pictures taken from the 3D camera and scores your facial skin health based on its analysis.

During recording, you will have to follow all the on-screen instructions to capture a complete 3D model of the face. It is mainly designed for humans, but it can also recognize dogs and cats. It is unclear how this camera works, but you will probably have to move your face around to record all angles.

The end result will show you all the details about your pores, wrinkles, acne, blackheads, color spots, rashes, dark eyes, or a combination of these. It will also provide you with tips and recommendations to improve your facial skin health.

From the looks of it, this 3D camera technology could prove to be extremely useful in the medical sector as well as beauty salons.