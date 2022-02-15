ADB Country Director Visits Ehsaas One Window Center

Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB), Yong Ye visited ‘One Window Ehsaas Center’ in Islamabad on Tuesday. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar welcomed him to the center. The visit explored collaborative options to expand the One Window Ehsaas operations all over the country.

Ye was briefed on the ‘One Stop Shop’ operations of Ehsaas which integrate all benefits for 14 different target groups in one space. He appreciated the integration of a wide range of services for social protection, financial inclusion, education, health and nutrition, and poverty graduation education at the One Window Ehsaas Center.

Following a detailed presentation on the consolidated Ehsaas services at One Window Center of Ehsaas, Country Director ADB was also given a round of the facility wherein he witnessed one window operation and interacted with staff and beneficiaries.

From Ehsaas’ side, Secretary Ismat Tahira, Additional Secretary Syed Moazzam, and Director-General Naveed Akbar were also present at the center.

The One Window Ehsaas has six pillars: a one-stop-shop Ehsaas Center, back-office digital interface, public-facing digital information, and services platform, a mobile app, cognitive API architecture of the integrated database, and finally, the Ehsaas One-Window Beneficiary Selection and Targeting Policy.

Collectively, these six pillars aim to ensure cohesiveness and coordination across the different programmes offered by different executing agencies and to improve the beneficiary experience.