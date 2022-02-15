Cabinet to Allow Export of Yellow Split Peas to Afghanistan

The federal Cabinet is likely to permit the export of yellow split peas (YSP) to Afghanistan under the World Food Program humanitarian operations.

Advertisement

Sources told ProPakistani that the Cabinet will meet today under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard.

ALSO READ Germany to Provide €448.5 Million Aid for Uplift of Various Sectors in Pakistan

The Ministry of Commerce has proposed that the Cabinet give permission to export the already locally procured 4500 Metric Tons of YSP to Afghanistan.

Additionally, the Ministry of Commerce consulted with the Ministry of Food Security for the proposal for both the importing and re-exporting 30,000 Metric Tons (MT) of YSP to Afghanistan.

Sources said that the export of all sorts of pulses and grams from Pakistan is banned and the country is also a net importer of pulses. However, the Export Policy Order (EPO), 2020, allows the federal government to export them in relaxation of any prohibition or restriction.

The sources said that United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has requested the Ministry of Commerce to allow the export of 34,500 MT of YSP to Afghanistan to support its humanitarian operations in the country for the years 2021 and 2022, given the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan regarding the unavailability of food items.

Advertisement

This quantity of YSP will be purchased from the local market, in batches of 3,000 to 5,000 MT so as not to disturb the local market/supply, the sources mentioned. The WFP added that 4,500 MT has already been locally purchased and stocked in its warehouses in Pakistan.

ALSO READ NA Panel Defers Amendments to Debt Limitation Act & Companies Governance Bill

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research said that the quantity of YSP should be arranged through imports, and thereafter re-exports to Afghanistan rather than through local purchase as it may increase the price of pulses in the local market.

The Ministry of Commerce has proposed that the WFP may be allowed in order to facilitate humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.