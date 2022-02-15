Federal Cabinet Approves a Big Increase in Salaries for Pakistan Army

The cabinet on Tuesday endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of a 15 percent increment in the salaries of the personnel of civil armed forces, according to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry.

“In line with the announcement [made] by PM Imran Khan, the federal cabinet has approved a 15 percent increase in the salaries of the civil armed forces,” Chaudhry said while addressing a post-cabinet meeting presser in Islamabad.

Besides, the cabinet also approved a 15 percent disparity allowance for federal employees from Grade-1 to Grade-19.

The development comes a week after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a 15 percent increase in the salaries of Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers personnel.

The Prime Minister was addressing a ceremony, on 8 February, in Naushki where four members of the armed forces, including an officer, were martyred during a terrorist attack on a security forces’ camp earlier this month.

Hours after the announcement, the Ministry of Finance had sent a summary to the federal cabinet, proposing the grant of a special allowance to the officers of the armed forces. The increase was proposed in the basic salaries of the youth and officers of the armed forces.