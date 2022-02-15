Govt to Re-Appoint Chairman Board of Management NAVTTC

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has decided to re-appoint the Chairman Board of Management (BoM) of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Syed Javed Hassan.

Sources said that the Ministry has also proposed the cabinet approve the re-employment of Chairman BoM of NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hasan, (along with perks and privileges allowed to the chairman) for three years or till attaining the age of 65 years on an honorary basis keeping in view the performance of the existing Chairman.

The BoM shall comprise of a Chairman, ex-officio members, including representation from the provincial governments, and at least six members from the private sector having experience in the area of Skill Development and Technical Training as per Section 4(3) of NAVTTC Act 2011.

The Federal Government can re-employ the Chairman in terms of Section 4(10) of the NAVTTC Act 2011 provided that the incumbent shall cease to hold office on attaining the age of 65 years or expiry of the term, whichever is earlier.

Sources said that the Chairman BoM NAVTTC was appointed on an honorary basis with the approval of the government for a period of three (03) years. The tenure of Syed Javed Hassan as Chairman BoM has expired on 26-12- 2021, subsequently, the Ministry of Education has made a consultation with Establishment Division regarding submission of the Summary to the Federal Cabinet of appointment of Chairman and members, BoM NAVTTC.

Establishment Division has advised, inter-alia, to attach terms and conditions (perks and privileges) of Chairman NAVTTC for approval of the cabinet

It is pertinent to note that NAVTTC is an autonomous body that is mandated to regulate, coordinate and provide policy direction for technical and vocational training to meet the rapidly increasing demand for a skilled workforce.