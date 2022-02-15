Online Payment of Traffic Challans Through e-Pay Begins Across Punjab

The online payment of traffic challans through the e-Pay Punjab application has begun across Punjab, enabling citizens from 36 districts to pay challans online.

During a progress review meeting, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi stated that e-pay Punjab would now facilitate citizens across Punjab by enabling them to pay taxes online through several payment channels.

Developed by PITB, in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department, e-Pay Punjab has collected more than Rs. 67 billion in revenue to date and offers e-payments for 21 taxes/levies of ten departments.

e-Pay Punjab is the first-ever government payment aggregator enabling individuals to pay their taxes by using multiple electronic payment channels.