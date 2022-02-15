Govt Approves First-Ever Cloud Policy and Personal Data Protection Bill

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved Pakistan’s first-ever Cloud Policy as well as the Personal Data Protection Bill.

According to sources privy to the development, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque confirmed the cabinet’s approval of the policy and the bill after the cabinet meeting, saying that the Personal Data Protection Bill would become an Act after approval by Parliament.

Explaining the objective of the bill, Amin Ul Haque said it was aimed to ensure the privacy of online data of the citizens and the public and private institutions. He asserted that all the agencies and institutions concerned would ensure the compatibility of data, services, and systems with cyber security.

Referring to the Cloud Policy, the Minister said the maiden policy would cover federal ministries, departments, and autonomous agencies. He said the data centers of all federal ministries and departments would be moved to clouds equipped with standard protocols.

The Minister remarked that it was hard to bear huge expenditure on various data centers for ministries and agencies and on the related process of upgrading. He added that these reforms would help reduce government expenditure, protect data, and increase the efficiency of state institutions.

After approval, a Cloud Board, a Cloud Office, and a Cloud Acquisition Office will be established under the IT Ministry. The Cloud Board will consist of the Secretary IT, Chief Secretaries of the provinces, and two IT experts. The Cloud Office will oversee accreditation, quality, security, and departmental IT affairs of cloud service providers. And, the Cloud Acquisition Office will provide assistance to various organizations in obtaining cloud servicing.