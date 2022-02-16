FBR Distributes Rs. 53 Million Cash Prize Among Customers of POS-Integrated Retailers

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) distributed cash prizes worth Rs. 53 million among 1,007 customers of Point of Sale (POS) Integrated Retailers through computerized balloting on 15 February 2022.

Advertisement

The cash prizes were dispensed at the FBR headquarters as a result of the tax machinery’s monthly prize scheme for winners/customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers.

FBR congratulates the winners & their families. Here is the list of lucky 1007 winners of 2nd Computerized Draw of POS Prize Scheme held today at FBR (HQs), Islamabad who have won prizes worth Rs. 53 Million in the presence of mainstream media.https://t.co/5706HAJzhd — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) February 15, 2022

One lucky customer received the biggest prize of Rs. 1,000,000, while four prizes of Rs. 250,000 each, two prizes of Rs. 500,000 each, and thousand prizes of Rs. 50,000 each were distributed among the rest of the lucky winners.

In summary, the following seven individuals received the top cash prizes for buying from POS-integrated retailers, while the remaining pool took home general cash prizes worth Rs. 50,000:

Name Business Prize Prize Amount (Rs.) Muhammad Aslam Naheed Super Market Bumper Prize 1,000,000 Syed Asim Ali SEVEN86 MEDICOS Second Prize 500,000 Asad Naeeem Chaudhry Euro Store Second Prize 500,000 Muhammad Amir DVAGO Third Prize 250,000 Syed Ali Yawar Mine SaveMart Third Prize 250,000 Mubashir Aftab Sheikh Gourmet Third Prize 250,000 Iftikhar Hussain Jamil Sweets Third Prize 250,000

The FBR has encouraged the country to participate in the monthly lucky draws to win prizes after buying from POS-integrated retailers. It bears mentioning that as of December 2021, buyers from integrated tier-1 retailers are eligible to participate in the lucky draw every month.