FBR Distributes Rs. 53 Million Cash Prize Among Customers of POS-Integrated Retailers

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 16, 2022 | 10:23 am

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) distributed cash prizes worth Rs. 53 million among 1,007 customers of Point of Sale (POS) Integrated Retailers through computerized balloting on 15 February 2022.

The cash prizes were dispensed at the FBR headquarters as a result of the tax machinery’s monthly prize scheme for winners/customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers.

One lucky customer received the biggest prize of Rs. 1,000,000, while four prizes of Rs. 250,000 each, two prizes of Rs. 500,000 each, and thousand prizes of Rs. 50,000 each were distributed among the rest of the lucky winners.

In summary, the following seven individuals received the top cash prizes for buying from POS-integrated retailers, while the remaining pool took home general cash prizes worth Rs. 50,000:

Name Business Prize Prize Amount (Rs.)
Muhammad Aslam Naheed Super Market Bumper Prize        1,000,000
Syed Asim Ali SEVEN86 MEDICOS Second Prize            500,000
Asad Naeeem Chaudhry Euro Store Second Prize            500,000
Muhammad Amir DVAGO Third Prize            250,000
Syed Ali Yawar Mine SaveMart Third Prize            250,000
Mubashir Aftab Sheikh Gourmet Third Prize            250,000
Iftikhar Hussain Jamil Sweets Third Prize            250,000

The FBR has encouraged the country to participate in the monthly lucky draws to win prizes after buying from POS-integrated retailers. It bears mentioning that as of December 2021, buyers from integrated tier-1 retailers are eligible to participate in the lucky draw every month.

