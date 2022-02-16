KP Backtracks on Decision to Provide Free Tablets to Teachers

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has told newly-hired teachers to purchase tablets from their District Education Officers (DEOs) by 28 February.

A tweet by the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department read: “Under the KP Tablet Allowance Policy, the following government school teachers are required to contact their DEOs and purchase tablets by 28 February 2022”.

ATTENTION: Under the KP Tablet Allowance Policy, the following government school teachers are required to contact their District Education Office and purchase tablets by 28th February 2022. pic.twitter.com/4Nyl6DDgOg — KP Elementary & Secondary Education Department (@KPESED) February 15, 2022

It has told the PST, SST, PET, and CT teachers who were hired between 2019 and 2021 to buy the required tablets to complete the nine-month mandatory Teachers’ Induction Program training. The Education Department has informed the teachers to contact their DEOs for the tablet specifications they need to buy, and added that half of the cost will be reimbursed upon the provision of the receipt.

The tweet further read: “Once you buy the tablet, you will be refunded 50 percent of the amount or up to a maximum of Rs. 15,000 by sharing your receipt at the DEO office”.

The teachers will be able to keep the tablets once they complete the Teachers’ Induction Program training.

The move comes as a surprise to many as the provincial government had announced the free distribution of tablets among students and teachers last week.

KP’s Education Secretary, Ashfaq Ahmed, told the media on 11 February that the entire project will cost Rs. 1 billion. It will be formally launched once the provincial government allocates the required funds.