Facebook News Feed is Getting Rebranded by Meta

Facebook’s parent company Meta, on Tuesday, had announced via Twitter that it will be renaming the platform’s “News Feed” to just “Feed”. This feature, which was first introduced back in 2006, is undergoing a rebrand for the first time.

This marks the latest update after the company rebranded from “Facebook” to “Meta,” last year, however, this change is not as drastic. Additionally, the Facebook app has a dedicated “News” tab separate from the regular feed, so the move might also be an attempt to avoid confusion between the two feeds.

Meanwhile, the tech giant has been making some major changes to the Instagram feed, allowing users to adjust them based on what they’d prefer to see. This even included a return to the chronological feed that the company had retired years ago. These changes are being made following Instagram’s recent controversy on reportedly taking a toll, on teens’ mental health.

Starting today, our News Feed will now be known as "Feed." Happy scrolling! pic.twitter.com/T6rjO9qzFc — Facebook App (@facebookapp) February 15, 2022

Facebook is one of the most popular social network platforms used in the world today, with about 2.89 billion monthly active users as of this month only. In recent months, Meta has faced intense scrutiny due to the platform’s stance as being about metaverse and more recently from the EU due to mishandling European users’ data.