Senate Panel Passes Public-Private Partnership Authority Bill

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives unanimously passed the Public-Private Authority Bill during its meeting held with Senator Saleem Mandviwalla in the chair at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The Senate panel deferred various bills pertaining to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority. It also discussed issues related to the National Highway Authority (NHA), Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

NHA briefed the committee on the PSDP [Public Sector Development Program] projects of over Rs. 2 billion. The committee was apprised of the status of various projects in terms of their sources of funding and estimated costs. The members showed concern over a lack of information with NHA and directed the Authority to submit the relevant details with updated figures in the next committee meeting.

They raised questions about the process of tendering and the reason for breaking up large projects into small ventures. The committee was informed that this method was used to facilitate middle-tier contractors so that they could also be engaged.

Reviewing the progress made on the recommendations of the committee to HEC, the members objected to the absence of Chairman and Executive Director HEC. They stressed the need for strict action if they or any other officer fail to attend the panel meetings in the future. The Chair was of the view that a Privilege Motion should be carried out if the officers fail to show presence in the next meeting.

The committee showed displeasure over the details provided by PIDE about the organization’s restructuring plan. It directed PIDE to provide information on any progress made in terms of the number of graduates, placements, and provincial breakup. It also sought justification for the existence of PIDE in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Saadia Abbasi, Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, and senior officers from the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, along with all concerned.