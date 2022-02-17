How Rich is Bill Gates Compared to Pakistan?

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has come to Pakistan for the first time. The billionaire visited Islamabad today and met Prime Minister Imran Khan. The two discussed matters related to polio eradication and other important issues.

Advertisement

He hailed Pakistan for mitigating polio from the country to the point it was completely polio-free for a year. He credited polio workers as well as the cooperation of parents around the country.

The Microsoft executive said that Pakistan has the complete support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and it will continue to aid Pakistan in the future as well.

It is no news that Bill Gates is one of the richest people in the world among Mark Zuckerburg, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk.

His current net worth is a whopping $131.4 billion, which makes him richer than over 130 countries around the world, including Pakistan. Yes, you read that right, his net worth is quite literally beyond all of Pakistan’s annual budget at the moment, which is currently valued at a mere $48 billion for the 2021-2022 period.

However, he is only richer than Pakistan in terms of the country’s annual budget. When it comes to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is one of the roots of a country’s total net value, Pakistan is not as poor as you might think.

Advertisement

Our country’s GDP at the end of 2021 was $280 billion, which is far beyond Bill Gates’s net value, but alarmingly close to Elon Musks’s current worth at $249 billion.