Motorola is Collaborating With Verizon for a AR/VR Neckband

Motorola and Verizon are planning on coming up with a small 5G neckband that can enable lighter and slimmer AR/VR headset designs. The trajectory of development of AR/VR headsets has seen a gradual decrease in their sizes and is still currently quite large.

The latest design collaboration features an innovative approach to the headset by introducing a 5G neckband that will power the AR/VR headsets or glasses.

The device is an iPod-like item that can be worn on the neck. The idea behind the collaboration is to free important space in the headset itself as processors and other components are already integrated into the neckband.

The 5G neckband is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in addition to 5G connectivity support. The 5G support will enable XR processing to be carried out via the cloud.

The Motorola–Verizon 5G neckband for AR/VR headsets features a 5,000mAh battery, touchpad, USB-C support, DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope. The various features make the device versatile.

Currently, there is no information regarding the release date and pricing of the 5G neckband. However, the two companies are currently working on AR and VR applications and are expected to soon unveil further details.