Huawei Obtains Patent for Braking System for Autonomous Vehicle

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. has been granted a patent for “a braking system for vehicle braking and an autonomous vehicle,” according to the Tianyancha App.

The patent explains the technicality of autonomous driving technology, and the mechanism comprises at least one wheel brake cylinder, the main brake module, an auxiliary brake module, and an electric linear pump. The mechanism enables long-term, high-precision redundant braking technology for the vehicle.

The current application is focused on autonomous driving, specifically a car braking mechanism. It has at least one brake wheel cylinder; a primary brake module for the application of braking pressure; an auxiliary brake module with an electric linear pump, a first pipeline, and a second pipeline; and the electric linear pumps have a piston and a pump chamber.

Inside, the second pipeline links the pump chamber to the fluid storage tank, and as the piston moves away from the first interface, the brake fluid from the fluid storage tank is sent to the pump chamber via the second pipeline.

The pump chamber and the first pipeline form the first interface, the first pipeline connects the pump chamber to at least one brake wheel cylinder, and the piston can move toward the first interface, which causes the brake fluid in the pump chamber to enter the first pipeline and generate braking pressure. Ultimately, this system will ensure long-term, high-precision redundant braking for a safe traveling experience.

Via Chinapev