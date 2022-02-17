PAC Surpasses NAB with Recoveries of Rs. 544 Billion

The recoveries made by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have crossed the recoveries made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). This was revealed by the Chairman PAC, Rana Tanveer Hussain, during a recent meeting of the committee.

The chairman informed that the PAC had recovered Rs. 544 billion in three and a half years, and the recovery procedure of the committee was faster than that of NAB.

The audit officials briefed that Audit Lahore had recovered Rs. 361 billion, whereas Audit Karachi had recovered Rs. 91 billion. PAC also recovered Rs. 8 billion from Federal Departments and more than Rs. 5 billion from Pakistan Railways.

The audit officials said that the cost of the recovery amounted to Rs. 6 billion only.

The PAC also wrote a letter to the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) due to his absence during the meeting. Responding to this, member committee Sherry Rehman pointed out that the committee had informed the chairman only minutes before the meeting. She added that the committee should have informed the chairman earlier.

During the meeting, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) informed that the M-Tag system will be implemented on motorways by 1 July 2022.

In response to the introduction of the new system, the Secretary of Communications, Zafarul Hassan, criticized NHA’s monitoring system, saying that it was against the international standards. The secretary suggested that a third-party audit of NHA projects should be carried out and the government must take action to restructure the NHA.