PMC Approves Policy to Grant New Admissions to Almost 6,000 Medical Students

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has approved a Vacant Seat Policy to fill all the vacant seats in the public and private institutes in the country.

Advertisement

According to the policy, colleges that failed to timely upload the lists of admitted students can upload them by 18 February. After this, the vacant seats will be offered to eligible students who didn’t get admitted anywhere. The seats will be offered on merit and the process will be wrapped up before 28 February.

ALSO READ Large Scale Manufacturing Posts 7.4% Growth During First 6 Months of FY22

The development comes after it was reported that more than 5, 800 seats in medical and dental colleges remained vacant for the 2021-22 academic session.

As per an official document, 3,937 out of 17,065 seats in public and private medical colleges and 1,936 out of 3,682 seats in public and private dental colleges are vacant till now.

Of the total vacant seats in medical colleges, 78% are in public colleges while 22% are in private colleges. Of the total vacant seats in dental colleges, 47% are in public colleges while 53% are in private colleges.

ALSO READ Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Gets Approval With Astonishingly Low VGF

Speaking in this regard, a senior PMC official said that medical and dental colleges were briefed several times about the timelines for the advertisements, tests, and results for the academic year 2021-22.

Advertisement

However, the institutes failed to follow the timelines set by the PMC which has resulted in 5,873 or 28.31% of the total seats lying vacant despite the completion of the admission process for this academic year.