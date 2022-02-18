Large Scale Manufacturing Posts 7.4% Growth During First 6 Months of FY22

The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) increased by 7.4 percent for July-December 2021-22 compared to July-December 2020-21 with base year 2015-16, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Advertisement

However, as for the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) with the base year 2005-06, the overall output of LSMI increased by 3.4 percent for July-December 2021-22 compared to July-December 2020-21. The LSMI output increased by 3.8 percent for December 2021 compared to December 2020 and 16.7 percent if compared to November 2021 with base year 2005-06.

ALSO READ Finance Minister Directs FBR to Settle Refund Issues of Pharma Industry

The LSMI output increased by 6.4 percent for December 2021 compared to December 2020 and 10.5% if compared to November 2021, with base year 2015-16. According to the provisional Quantum Index Numbers of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM), the LSMI output increased by 3.8 percent for December 2021 compared to December 2020 and 16.7 percent if compared to November 2021 with base year 2005-06.

The LSM data released by the PBS after collecting it from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics (BOS), the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), and the Ministry of Industries showed that the OCAC recorded month-on-month negative growth of 9.9 percent in December 2021 against the previous month and 23.2 percent negative growth was recorded year-on-year in December 2021 against December 2020.

The data showed that the Ministry of Industries-related sectors witnessed a growth of 23.3 percent in December 2021 against November 2021 on an MoM basis, while year-on-year basis, it registered a 6.4 percent growth in December 2021 as compared with the same month of 2020.

The PBS data said that the LSM-related data to the BOS month-on-month witnessed a growth of 4.5 percent in December 2021 against the previous month and on a YoY basis, the BOS witnessed a growth of 2.2 percent in December 2021 against December 2020.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Assets Held by Mutual Funds Dip Below Rs. 1 Trillion

The production in July-December 2021-22 as compared to July-December 2020-21 has increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, chemicals, automobiles, iron and steel products, paper and board, leather products, engineering products and wood products, while it decreased in coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, non-metallic mineral products, fertilisers, electronics and rubber products.

Textile, the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output, increased by 1.1 percent, food, beverages and tobacco 3.1 percent, chemicals 5.4 percent, automobiles 35.7 percent, iron and steel products 23.9 percent, leather products 8.3 percent, engineering products 1.1 percent, paper and board 8.3 percent, and wood products 229.4 percent, during July-December 2021-22 compared to the same period of 2020-21.

The sectors showing decline during July-December 2021-22 compared to July-December 2020-21 included non-metallic mineral products 0.6 percent, fertilizers 3.9 percent, electronics 6.2 percent, rubber products 28.3 percent, coke and petroleum products 0.5 percent and pharmaceutical 0.7 percent.

ALSO READ World Bank Credits Pakistan’s Microfinance Sector for Economic Stability

The petroleum products witnessed negative growth of 0.5 percent as its output decreased from 7.152 billion liters in July-December 2020-21 to 7.120 billion liters in July-December 2021-22. On year on year basis petroleum products witnessed a 23.2 percent declined in December 2021 and remained 1.017 billion liters compared to 1.324 billion in December 2020.

High-speed diesel witnessed 3 percent negative growth as its output remained 2.723 billion liters during July-December 2021-22 compared to 2.809 billion liters during the same period of last year, and 26.7 percent negative growth in December 2021, and remained 364.5 million liters compared to 497 million liters during the same period of last year.

Furnace oil witnessed 34.9 percent negative growth in output and remained 172.9 million liters in December 2021 compared to 265.5 million liters in December 2020 and 10.1 percent negative growth in July-December 2021-22, and remained 1.278 billion liters compared to 1.422 billion liters during the same period of last year.

Advertisement

Motor spirit witnessed a 30.9 percent decline in December 2021 and remained 219.4 million liters compared to 317.6 million in December 2020 and witnessed 1 percent negative growth in July-December 2021-22, and remained 1.666 billion liters compared to 1.683 billion liters during the same period of last year.

ALSO READ Rupee Continues to Recover Against US Dollar After SBP Updates Export Scheme

According to the PBS data, sugar production witnessed 4 percent negative growth as its output remained 1.806 million tonnes during July-December 2021-22 compared to 1.881 million tonnes during the same period of last year, and 3.6 percent growth in December 2021 and remained 1.47 million tonnes compared to 1.423 million tones, during the same period of last year.

Cement witnessed 0.9 percent negative growth during July-December 2021-22 and remained 24.349 million tonnes compared to 24.575 million tonnes during the same period of last year, and registered 1.1 percent negative growth in December 2021, and remained 4.087 million tonnes compared to 4.133 million tonnes during the same period of last year.