Oppo’s Most Powerful Phone is Launching Next Week

MediaTek is forming up to be a formidable opponent to Qualcomm. The Taiwanese chipmaker was mostly known for its mid-range chipsets in the past, but lately, the company has been working harder on flagship-grade chips too.

The Dimensity 9000 was announced at the end of 2021 as the company’s most powerful chipset to date which competes against other top tier SoCs like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200, A15 Bionic, etc.

Oppo has now confirmed that the Dimenisty 9000 will grace its upcoming flagship phone, the Oppo Find X5. The confirmation comes through Oppo’s official Weibo account, meaning that a China launch is imminent. The international model will likely stick to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

As per tradition, the Find X5 series is expected to include four phones in total, the Oppo Find X5, X5 Pro, X5 Lite, and X5 Neo. The vanilla Find X5 and Find X5 Pro are expected to break cover first and the cheaper models may follow later. The cheaper phones will probably sport last generation’s high-end chips like the Snapdragon 778G.

The Weibo post also confirms the Chinese launch date for the Oppo Find X5 series at February 24, 2022. This means that a global launch is to expected in a month or two.