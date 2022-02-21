Thousands Turn Up for Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence & Computing Test

Alt. Title: President Alvi Advises Students to Focus on IT as Around 25,000 Students Take Part in PIAIC Entrance Test

Nearly 25,000 students from different parts of Sindh took the entrance test 2022 for online courses in the emerging fields of Software, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Networking & Cloud Computing under the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAIC).

President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, visited the test center at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

The initiative, launched by the President in collaboration with the Sailani International Welfare Trust (SWIT), aims to empower youth through training in advanced online courses.

What a pleasure it has been to motivate Pakistan's youth. 24,833 appearing in a test to start their mentored online course in Software, AI, Blockchain, IOT, Networking & Cloud computing. No other place could accommodate them but National Stadium. Karachiites will lead Pakistan👍 https://t.co/eGmqi2IwIN — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 20, 2022

Addressing the students prior to the test, Dr. Arif Alvi advised them to work hard and focus on Information Technology. He asserted that the students who complete these courses would find scores of financial opportunities.

“Once you complete your education and training, you would avail thousands of opportunities in this sector across the world,” he said, adding that “the government is extending all kinds of support to the IT sector and laws have been made to facilitate the growth of this sector.”

He mentioned that the government had initiated programs like Digital Skill Program. He maintained that the Digital Skills Program was free of cost, imparting IT education through online classes. Thousands of students, he added, benefitted from the program and were earning in dollars.

“After the training, you can start entrepreneurship as the government has also launched Kamyab Jawan Program to extend interest-free financial support of up to Rs. 1,000,000 to youth,” said the President.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman SWIT, Maulana Bashir Ahmed Farooqui, said SWIT aimed to serve the people and it was trying to do its best.

“We are working to train the youth in the IT sector as it can help develop the country through promoting entrepreneurship in the country,” he added.