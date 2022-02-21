TPL Trakker to Develop Geographical Information System for 5G Rollout in Pakistan

Pakistani tracking service provider, TPL Trakker Limited (TPTL), has been awarded a contract by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for the development of a Web-Based Geographical Information System (GIS) as the country prepares to roll out 5G services.

According to a company statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), TPTL will develop the new system by utilizing its TPL Maps’ location services platform which was launched in July 2020 and consists of over 6 million geocoded Points of Interest (PoIs) etched over 600,000km of digitized road network.

The company expects the new development to allow it to expand its digital mapping solutions into the telecommunications business, strengthening the sector’s existing planning and expansion capabilities.

“It will also open up an additional revenue line for the Company’s digital mapping business unit and is a further sign of market confidence in our commercial strategy to market maps,” remarked the company in its statement to the local bourse.

Prior to this development, the Federal Government recently constituted an Advisory Committee of Broad-Based IMT/5G Technology for the release of IMT/5G Spectrum in Pakistan.

The committee will review and approve the 5G Strategic Plan to enable the timely launch of 5G services in the country after consulting with all stakeholders and telecom operators. It will review market assessment reports and approve the way forward based on recommendations of reputed consultants hired by the PTA for the auction design/details of an investment-friendly IMT-5G spectrum release in line with the Digital Pakistan vision.

Moreover, the committee will be responsible for approving policy directives for the Federal Government for the release of the IMT/5G spectrum in Pakistan.