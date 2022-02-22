Internet Speed Goes Down Thanks to Another Submarine Cable Fault

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that a cable cut had been reported in TWI submarine cable due to which internet speed was affected.

According to the PTA Spokesperson, a cable cut has been reported in the TransWorld submarine cable system at a distance of approximately 400 km away from Pakistan seashores at about 6 pm on Monday.

ALSO READ SECP to Introduce Online-only Brokers With Huge Incentives

According to PTA Spokesperson, this fault has caused an outage of international bandwidth and may result in degradation of internet services for users of Transworld. According to the Spokesperson, the consortium is arranging Adhoc bandwidth from SMW5 to minimize the impact. Efforts are underway to ascertain the exact location of the fault and expected restoration time.