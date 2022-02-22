NCOC to Seek Permission for Vaccinating Children Aged 5 to 11

The National Command and Control Center (NCOC) has decided to approach COVAX, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to Coronavirus vaccines led by GAVI, to seek permission for COVID-19 vaccination of children aged between 5 and 11 years.

According to details, the NCOC will ask COVAX to ensure the supply of Coronavirus vaccines for the said age group, which accounts for over 43 million of the country’s total population.

It will also seek COVAX’s approval for making booster doses a mandatory requirement for children six months after their initial complete vaccination against the Coronavirus.

Soon after its inception in April 2020, COVAX pledged to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to 20% of the total global population. It started delivering vaccines in February 2021. It delivered 100 million doses by March 2021 and 200 million doses by August 2021.

On the other hand, Pakistan reported less than 1,000 cases of Coronavirus earlier today after 961 samples out of 38,139 tests returned positive, taking the national positivity rate to 2.51%.

The last time Pakistan reported less than 1,000 cases of Coronavirus was at the beginning of the fifth wave when 898 samples out of 49,673 tests returned positive on 5 January.