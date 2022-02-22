Punjab Govt Making Efforts to Include Punjabi Language in Syllabus

Punjab’s Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Ejaz Alam Augustine, said on Monday that special efforts will be made at the government level to include the Punjabi language in the curriculum.

Addressing a seminar, jointly organized by the Unique Group of Institutions and Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex on International Mother Language Day (21 February) at Chairing Cross, Lahore, the minister said that all possible measures will be taken to make Punjabi language part of the syllabus, like Sindhi and Pashto.

He regretted that today Punjabis feel reluctant to speak their mother tongue.

“If we did not promote our mother language, it would become extinct with time, like various other languages of the world,” the minister warned.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of the Unique Group of Institutions, Professor Abdul Mannan Khurram, said that Punjabi is a very sweet language, and all concerned should take every possible step for its promotion.

“No one should shy away from speaking one’s mother tongue, which is reflective of their culture and traditions,” he added.

Addressing the seminar, rights activist Saeeda Diep said that the public representatives will have to play a proactive role in the protection and promotion of the Punjabi language. She said that the elected representatives should take up the matter in the Punjab Assembly.