OnePlus 10 Pro is Too Fragile [Video]

The OnePlus 10 Pro entered the Chinese market in January this year and is set to make its global debut in March. However, it turns out that the handset is structurally weak and can easily break in half, despite being an expensive phone.

This was shown by Zack Nelson on his popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. His durability test highlighted several aspects of the phone.

Scratch Resistance and Water Proofing

First off, the display is not as scratch-resistant as some recent flagships. It scratches at a level 6 and 7 at Moh’s hardness scale, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is able to take it up to levels 7 and 8. But the good news is that the optical fingerprint sensor works seamlessly even with scratches on it. The textured back panel is quite scratch-resistant as well.

The OnePlus 10 Pro continues the company’s trend of including water protection without an official IP rating.

Flame and Bend Test

The flame test, being as irrelevant as always, shows the phone can withstand exposure to naked flame for about 30 seconds before taking permanent damage. Other flagship phones like the iPhone 13 can take it for a minute without taking permanent damage.

The bend test was the most disappointing of them all. The phone can easily snap in half if you bend it at the edges. Granted, it does require some brute force, but it’s still quite disappointing for a 2022 flagship phone.

However, it is worth mentioning that this is only the Chinese model and OnePlus might end up delaying its global launch after this video.

Check out Zack’s full video for more details.