Check Out This 24K Gold Samsung Galaxy S22 [Images]

The Samsung Galaxy S22 became official this month, and as per tradition, we already have luxury models thanks to Caviar. The Russian luxury brand has equipped Samsung’s latest flagship with lavish materials including 24K gold, lightweight titanium, and carbon fiber.

Caviar’s fancy lineup of Galaxy S22 phones includes six models with a variety of premium materials as mentioned before. The six models include Birds of Prey, with beige crocodile leather, Ocelot, which is fitted with gold-plated jeweled steel inlay, Drive comes with carbon fiber and a reinforced titanium frame, and Great Gatsby with a 3D geometric pattern on a gold-plated alloy.

The last two models are called Victory and Titanium which feature black crocodile leather and PVD titanium.

As always, Caviar says that it will produce no more than 99 models for each luxury edition to keep their exclusivity. Naturally, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ models are a bit cheaper than the Ultra sibling, but you would miss out on the fancy S Pen and the periscope cameras of the top-end models.

None of us is going to pay a whopping $6,000 for a phone, and this is the cheapest model on the list. The most expensive variant would be the Great Gatsby Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB worth $7,680. The phones will go for sale next month.